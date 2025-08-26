South Carolina football got a major boost just days before the season opener. Transfer running back Rahsul Faison has officially been granted a waiver by the NCAA, making him eligible to play for the Gamecocks in 2025.

Utah State transfer RB Rahsul Faison got his NCAA waiver and is eligible for a 6th year. https://t.co/qyDFfoGmdW — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoATH) August 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The ruling ends months of uncertainty for the Pottsgrove, Pa. native, who transferred to South Carolina from Utah State back in January. His agent, Bryan Miller, released a statement after the NCAA’s decision:

“Despite the uncertainty, Rahsul never stopped working and he’s been locked in since the moment he got to Columbia,” Miller said. “We all know how much this means to him and we are all excited to see him against the Hokies in Game 1.”

Faison’s approval is critical for head coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina football team after losing star rusher Rocket Sanders.

The former Utah State standout brings experience and production to Columbia. Over two seasons with the Aggies, Faison rushed for 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns on 316 carries. He was rated the No. 5 transfer portal running back this offseason. His journey hasn’t been straightforward—he graduated in 2019 but didn’t play football until 2022 at Snow Junior College before landing at Utah State.

Now entering his sixth college football season, Faison gives South Carolina an immediate starter in the backfield. He’ll be joined by returners Oscar Adaway, Matthew Fuller, and Jawarn Howell, giving the Gamecocks a deeper rotation than last year.

“It’s been a pretty easy transition,” Faison said in March, according to an article from On3. “I just want to prove that I’m here for a reason.”

With Faison cleared to play immediately, the Gamecocks have added a major offensive weapon, crediting the NCAA’s final ruling just days before kickoff.

South Carolina will open the 2025 season on Aug. 31 against Virginia Tech in Atlanta.