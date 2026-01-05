Stanford football filled the “toughest” Power 4 head coaching job with Tavita Pritchard. Many wondered who would become his first assistant hire. Pritchard now has his incoming offensive coordinator — from conference rival Virginia.

ESPN CFB insider Pete Thamel revealed who is heading to “The Farm” Sunday evening.

“Stanford is expected to hire Virginia offensive line coach Terry Heffernan as the school’s new offensive coordinator. He’s been at UVA since 2023 and has been the school’s run-game coordinator since 2024,” Thamel posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

But Thamel adds Heffernan is no stranger to his upcoming 2026 gig. He's worked with Pritchard before — through a past revered Cardinal head coach.

“Prior to coming to Virginia, he spent two years at Stanford as the offensive line coach for David Shaw at Stanford,” Thamel said.

New Stanford OC bringing NFL experience too

Heffernan also oversaw two different offensive line units.

“He brings five years of NFL experience from his time with the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions,” Thamel concluded.

Heffernan spent 2021 and 2022 coaching the Stanford offensive line. Pritchard served as offensive coordinator under Shaw during those years. Heffernan and Pritchard were on the Cardinal coaching staff when Stanford knocked off No. 3 Oregon in the '21 season. That win became Stanford's last victory over a top five foe.

Heffernan is the first known public hire Pritchard has made to his 2026 staff. The incoming head coach and general manager Andrew Luck have been tight lipped about coaching moves involving the Cardinal.

Pritchard is leaving the Washington Commanders as quarterbacks coach to take over his alma mater. Stanford will be operating in its third season in the Atlantic Coast Conference in '26. The Cardinal will play a nine-game ACC schedule that'll feature five road games. College Football Playoff semifinalist Miami is on the schedule for next season too — which will be a Cardinal home game.