With the New York Jets taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday, the team's quarterback situation is looking grim with the injuries to Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor. During the Jets' ugly loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, Taylor would suffer a groin injury, leading to Brady Cook coming into the game, as it looks like he'll get the start against the Jaguars.

Looking at New York's injury report on Thursday, Fields and Taylor once again did not practice, with Rich Cimini saying that means “all signs pointing” to Cook starting the game.

“Officially, no practice again for Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields, with all signs pointing toward Brady Cook as the starter. Breece Hall returned on a limited basis,” Cimini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The only quarterbacks on the field for the team were Cook and Adrian Martinez off the practice squad, with these two playing in New York's final preseason game, with the former making the practice squad then over the latter.

“Even as an assistant coach, I haven't seen a situation like this,” Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said of the current situation with the position, according to ESPN.

Jets were “really happy” with Brady Cook's debut vs. the Dolphins

As Cook made his debut with the Jets in the aforementioned loss to Miami last Sunday, he threw for 163 yards, to go along with two interceptions, completing 14 of his 30 pass attempts. New York offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand would say that he was “really happy” with Cook's unexpected game.

“I was really happy with, ultimately, how he performed [last week],” offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand said. “We've got to clean up the turnovers and the fumbles, and he knows that, but there's some things that he did in the pass game, as far as playing on time and working through his progressions and putting the ball in the right place, that were very encouraging.”

Cook looks to hopefully get the Jets back in the win column as the team is 3-10 ahead of the Jacksonville matchup.