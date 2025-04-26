Call it the NFL Draft fall heard around the world. Shedeur Sanders remains undrafted through the first three rounds. The Colorado football star continues to slide.

Sanders' fall has left the football world stunned. To the point multiple national personalities, even NFL stars, are chiming in.

Stephen A. Smith is one blasting the draft process. The verbose ESPN personality described this moment by using “damn” twice.

“This is a damn disgrace. How in the hell is Shedeur not off the board, not drafted yet. Y’all still think this doesn’t have anything to do with teams hating on Deion Sanders?” Smith asked on X. “This kid is a first rounder. In a different way, this is [Colin] Kaepernick all over again…..being kept out. A damn disgrace. I don’t care what anyone says!”

Kansas City Chiefs three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes had a succinct reaction. But clearly referred to Sanders' stunning fall.

Crazy — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 26, 2025

Smith and Mahomes weren't the only ones sounding off fiercely for Sanders.

Other stunned reactions for Colorado's Shedeur Sanders

Colorado legend Joel Klatt joined the national audience left stunned. Klatt even reacted to the thought about Sanders potentially returning to college.

However, Sanders likely has difficulty pivoting back to the college game. Since he made himself eligible for the 2025 class.

Former Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless was even more heated. Calling this moment “disgusting.”

“What is happening to Shedeur Sanders is the most stunning and disgusting development in NFL Draft history. He should've gone first overall. Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him fifth, above Cam Ward at sixth,” Bayless said in bold caps.

Pivoting back to Smith, he released this in-depth post further attempting to answer Sanders' drop.

“Someone just texted me this message and they are absolutely correct: ‘This is a bad look for the NFL. This feels like Kaepernick-level collusion.' All the hard work the NFL League Office puts in to eradicate these kinds of perceptions, only to turn around and watch as the OWNERS look like they’re colluding, messing up everything. What has been done to Shedeur will outshine everything else in this draft. We’ll never believe this is about just talent evaluation again,” Smith posted.

The QB now becomes one of the top players available for the draft's final day. Sanders entered day two as a potential fit for five QB needy teams. Most of those options turned elsewhere including taking a different QB.