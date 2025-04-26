The Shedeur Sanders freefall stretched past the 70th selection of the NFL Draft. That means the Colorado football star quarterback is heading toward becoming available in the fourth round.

Sanders rose as a second round thought for five different franchises. The Cleveland Browns entered the picture as the one in prime position to take him. The AFC North franchise instead bypassed Sanders — grabbing Carson Schwesinger (33rd) and QuinShon Judkins (36th) instead.

Sanders sparked early scrutiny ahead of draft weekend. One NFL assistant shared this harsh critique to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“The worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life. He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks, never plays on time, has horrible body language. He blames teammates, but the biggest thing is, he’s not that good,” that coach told the insider.

Fans still took to social media scratching their heads. Wondering how and why Sanders has dropped so low. Sanders gained backers from draft fans to national backers. Even former NFL players took his side.

Notable reactions for Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft freefall

Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III surfaced as one of the more vocal supporters. He blasted the critics in a video released on X.

“If somebody tells you Shedeur Sanders doesn’t do anything special, just know they are full of it and haven’t watched his tape. That’s just pure hate and hopping on a narrative tearing him down for clicks. So tired of hearing it,” Griffin stated.

Another ex-NFL player ripped critics of the CU star. Emmanuel Acho called out those celebrating his downfall.

“Thinking Shedeur Sanders should not be a first round pick is no crime, but celebrating him falling in the draft is just weird, very weird behavior,” Acho posted.

Even an NFL insider defended Sanders. The NFL on Fox's Jordan Schultz joined in on supporting Sanders.

“I’m not saying you need to root for him, but the amount of negativity toward Shedeur Sanders on this app is sad,” Schultz posted on his X account.

Meanwhile, longtime NFL personality Trey Wingo of The 33rd Team dropped clarity on the “consensus” involving Sanders.

Here’s the simple truth when it comes to Shedeur Sanders… pic.twitter.com/YWaoYhI9Tb — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sanders remained on the board after the 75th selection. Even notable QB needy teams like the Browns and Raiders passed on him.