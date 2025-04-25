Shedeur Sanders witnessed 32 spots name off a different NFL Draft prospect. The Colorado football star quarterback endured the biggest first round disappointment. Now he rises as one of the best available for day two on Friday.

Early signs indicate that fall will end early. Four selections in the second highlight Sanders' position as a need. There are also teams that didn't draft on opening night who could be in the market for a QB.

Here are five teams that rise as the best chance to put an end to Sanders' stumble. The top options in order are…

1. Shedeur Sanders to Cleveland Browns

The Browns are in prime position to take Sanders. They open the Friday festivities with the 33rd selection.

Or will the AFC North franchise stunningly pass on him? Even if Cleveland does, the Browns hold an early second round pick here too.

Cleveland earned the 36th selection as part of the Jacksonville Jaguars trade. That bombshell move landed Travis Hunter to the Jaguars. The Browns have plenty of areas to address from wide receiver, cornerback to adding one more defensive lineman.

But quarterback shouldn't be ignored. Sanders hands the franchise a potential face of the future. Especially in a room featuring aging veterans.

2. Shedeur Sanders to Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders pulled off the massive Ashton Jeanty selection. Vegas has Geno Smith in place to lead at quarterback.

Except Smith isn't getting any younger, turning 35 in October. Pete Carroll doesn't have enticing QB depth after Smith for his first Raiders team either.

Sanders himself sparked early Raiders intrigue by sharing a photo with Smith on March 16. Raider fans flocked online to believe Sanders was on the Raiders' draft board.

Carroll and the Raiders pick at No. 37. Alabama dual-threat Jalen Milroe was long considered an option at that spot. But a Sanders-Jeanty collaboration for the future sounds way too enticing in Sin City.

3. Sanders to New Orleans Saints

New Orleans once rose as a potential landing spot for the ninth pick. The Saints opted for offensive line help instead.

Kellen Moore and company can still nab Sanders at 40th overall if he's there. Or even attempt to trade up to snatch him.

Sanders can become enticed by Moore's past aggressive play-calling and creativity. The ex-Buffaloes passer would be groomed as Derek Carr's replacement for down the road too. Especially with Carr still having a hefty contract that expires by 2027. Sanders emerges as a building block for future Moore teams in the Big Easy.

4. Sanders to New York Jets

This rises as a juicy storyline for New York media outlets. Sanders goes from the Giants passing him to landing in New York anyway.

Are the Jets really sold on Justin Fields? The ex-first rounder has produced hot-and-cold results. Fields is only on a two-year contract too.

Sanders may even coax Aaron Glenn to form a two-man QB scheme. Especially with Fields bringing flair as a running threat.

5. Sanders to Los Angeles Rams

The NFC West champs present the final, potential, team that can end Sanders' shocking snubs.

The Rams even got mocked to take Sanders back on March 29. Albeit that was for their 26th selection. Los Angeles since traded that pick to the Atlanta Falcons.

Matthew Stafford himself even sounded open about a Rams new QB teammate. But Sanders would have to be the one available at 46th over Milroe. The Crimson Tide star took an eye-opening visit to the Rams pre-draft. Indicating the Rams' interest in the ‘Bama QB. Sanders, though, looks like a prime fit in this vertical air attack if free for the taking.