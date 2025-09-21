Syracuse football team quarterback Steve Angeli’s afternoon against Clemson started with a scare and ended with heartbreak. After Steve Angeli left in the first half but returned to throw for 180 yards and two touchdowns, Angeli’s day, and potentially his season, took a devastating turn in the third quarter.

The Notre Dame transfer suffered a non-contact lower-leg injury that forced him to leave the game on crutches and in a protective boot, per NBC Sports’ Nicole Auerbach. Syracuse still managed to upset Clemson 34-21 at Death Valley, but the victory came at a steep cost.

According to Syracuse.com, head coach Fran Brown confirmed postgame that Angeli will miss multiple weeks.

“It seems like he won’t be here for a couple of weeks,” Brown said. “Steve will always be the leader of our football team. We’ve just got to support and rally around him.” The play that sidelined him was a scramble to his right, where his left leg gave out awkwardly, instantly raising concern.

Backup quarterback Rickie Collins Jr. admitted the moment was tough. “I was hurt for him,” Collins said, “but I had to snap out of it and realize that I’ve got to go in and finish the game.”

Collins did just that, adding a touchdown pass of his own to secure the program’s first-ever win at Clemson.

Article Continues Below

The injury is a gut punch for the Orange. Angeli had already eclipsed 1,000 passing yards through three games and was on pace to be among the nation’s leaders once again.

His efficient play and leadership made Syracuse a dangerous ACC dark horse. Now, Collins, who has just 137 career passing yards, will take over as the starter.

This isn’t the first time Syracuse has dealt with fragile quarterback health. Between Ryan Nassib in 2012 and Kyle McCord last year, every starter missed time due to injury. Just when it looked like the “curse” had ended, it returned at the worst possible moment.

Angeli briefly gave fans hope earlier in the day when he returned after the initial injury scare to throw a 12-yard touchdown. But as quickly as fortunes rose, they fell again. Now, Syracuse will need to lean on Collins as ACC play intensifies with Duke up next.