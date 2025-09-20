After Syracuse football quarterback Steve Angeli returned from an injury scare early in Saturday's game against the Clemson Tigers, there is an even more concerning issue in relation to the signal-caller. As the Notre Dame transfer has been succeeding for Syracuse football, he has left the Clemson game once again.

In the third quarter of the game, Agneli would suffer a non-contact injury and was seen “in a lot of pain,” being unable to “put weight on his leg,” according to Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.

“Steve Angeli in a lot of pain and coming out of the game for Syracuse,” Auerbach wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Non-contact injury. Can’t put weight on his leg.”

Angeli was in the midst of having a stellar game for the Orange, as in the first half, threw for 180 yards with two touchdowns while completing 16 of 25 passing attempts. Before Saturday's game against the Tigers, Angeli's 1,072 passing yards were second in the entire country, with this game likely putting him first.

A look at the injury to Syracuse football quarterback Steve Angeli

As Angeli is looking to follow after the Syracuse football team was led by quarterback Kyle McCord, his season has been put on hold as fans hold their breath to see how severe the injury is for the junior. There's no denying that some of the football world expects the worst when they see a quarterback experience a non-contact injury.

With under three minutes left in the third quarter, Angeli was scrambling when his left ankle, or in that general area, twisted and made an unnatural movement. He was seen leaving the game on crutches, as Angeli was also put in a protective boot, showcasing the concern and steps taken by the Orange.

Nooooo not like that for Steve Angeli. He deserves so much better.pic.twitter.com/9GS5mYAw8S — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) September 20, 2025

Angeli had been with the Fighting Irish the past two seasons, and when transferring to the Orange, was hoping to provide a huge impact. At any rate, with the expectation that the Syracuse football team will hold on to take the victory over Clemson, the program will be 3-1 and prepare to face Duke next Saturday.

It remains to be seen if Angeli will be under center for that game or if he will be out for a significant amount of time, as Rickie Collins was the quarterback to come into the Tigers game and is likely to start if the signal-caller were to miss time.