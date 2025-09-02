Head coach Bill Belichick did not have a great start to his tenure as the head coach of the North Carolina football program on Monday night, ultimately losing to the TCU Horned Frogs by a score of 48-14 in front of the home fans. North Carolina actually raced out to a 7-0 lead early in this game, but not much of anything went right from that point on, leading to the embarrassing final result.

Belichick has become known in recent months for his relationship with 24 year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, which has caused great controversy among fans and pundits alike.

After the game on Monday, one member of the TCU Horned Frogs decided to do a bit of trolling during an Instagram Live video captured in the postgame locker room.

“He gotta call for his girlfriend,” said safety Bud Clark in the locker room, per Barkley Truax of On3 Sports (via Unnecessary Roughness on X, formerly Twitter). “Hey, Belichick gotta call for his girlfriend. He sad.”

A rough start to a new era

Fans had long expected that there would be growing pains for Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels during his first full season at the helm in Chapel Hill. It was also widely known that he wasn't exactly working with an ultra-talented roster when compared to the rest of the college football landscape.

However, even the most skeptical pundits likely would not have seen a result as brutal as Monday night's 48-14 shellacking in the cards for Belichick and North Carolina football to open up their season, especially not in front of what was a packed stadium full of their home fans.

Making matters even more bizarre was the impressive drive that North Carolina put together to start the game, only to see all of that momentum disappear almost instantly.

Now, North Carolina is left with far more questions than answers, and a short week as they prepare for their next game. The Tar Heels will next take the field on Saturday for an in-state matchup against Charlotte as they look to get into the win column for the first time this year.