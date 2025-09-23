TCU football continued its momentum and discovered a breakout star in wide receiver Eric McAlister, who powered the Horned Frogs past rival SMU 35-24 in the latest edition of the battle for the Iron Skillet.

McAlister stole the spotlight with three touchdowns, turning routine plays into game-changing moments. His speed and ability to separate created nightmares for the Mustangs’ defense and gave the Horned Frogs the edge whenever the game tightened.

The rivalry win carried extra weight for TCU, not just as bragging rights, but as a crucial midseason spark. The offense finally looked sharp and balanced, fueled by McAlister’s chemistry with quarterback Josh Hoover.

Each time SMU closed the gap, McAlister responded, keeping the Horned Frogs in control. His emergence has given the team confidence heading into a critical stretch of Big 12 play.

That confidence will be tested quickly, though. Next up is a road clash with Arizona State, a game quarterback Josh Hoover acknowledged will demand TCU’s best.

As reported by Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on X, Hoover admitted that the Horned Frogs must show up with their sharpest football of the season to come out on top. His candor reflects the reality that while TCU’s offense has begun to click, consistency is still a question.

Arizona State’s defense has shown flashes of disruption, and the Sun Devils have the kind of physical secondary that can challenge McAlister and the receiving corps.

Hoover’s ability to stay composed and make the right reads will be crucial if the Horned Frogs hope to avoid setbacks after finally finding momentum.

TCU’s defense also remains under the microscope. While it managed to hold SMU in check at key moments, breakdowns in coverage allowed the Mustangs to keep the game competitive.

That won’t fly against an Arizona State team eager to prove itself in front of its home crowd.

Earlier this month, TCU also found itself in the national spotlight when safety Bud Clark went viral for trolling North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick on Instagram Live after a lopsided win.

The moment, while playful, underscored the confidence in the locker room. Still, Hoover’s latest comments show the Horned Frogs know confidence alone won’t win games; disciplined execution will.

With McAlister emerging as a true Big 12 weapon and Hoover stepping into leadership, TCU has momentum on its side. But to keep their season trending upward, the Horned Frogs will need to match talent with focus in Tempe.