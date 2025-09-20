TCU football continued its momentum and found a star in Eric McAlister as the Horned Frogs defeated rival SMU 35-24 in the latest edition of the battle for the Iron Skillet. The matchup gave fans another thrilling chapter of TCU-SMU football. McAlister stole the spotlight with an unforgettable performance. His speed and finishing ability helped carry the TCU Horned Frogs to victory. The game also proved that he is one of the most dangerous weapons in the Big 12.

ERIC MCALISTER TURNS ON THE JETS AS HE GETS TO THE END ZONE FOR HIS THIRD TD

Eric McAlister was the difference maker all night. The wideout turned routine plays into highlight reels. He consistently put pressure on the SMU defense and forced them to adjust. By the time the final whistle blew, Eric McAlister had reached the end zone for TCU three times. His third touchdown was a stunning play that showed his ability to separate and explode down the field. Each score shifted momentum back to the Horned Frogs and deflated the Mustangs’ hopes of a comeback.

The win over SMU provided more than just bragging rights. For TCU football, it came at a critical point in the season. The Horned Frogs needed a spark to keep their conference push alive. McAlister’s breakout gave them that jolt. His connection with the quarterback clicked from start to finish. The offense looked sharper and more balanced because of it. Every time the Mustangs closed the gap, McAlister answered. He reminded everyone of his growing importance to the program.

Defensively, the Horned Frogs did enough to contain SMU in key moments. The Mustangs found some success but could not sustain it. They were never able to fully recover from the blows delivered by McAlister and the TCU offense. The rivalry atmosphere was intense. Still, the Horned Frogs stood tall and protected their home field with composure.

For fans of TCU football, the night belonged to Eric McAlister. His performance will be remembered not only for the numbers but also for the energy he brought. The confidence it injected into the Horned Frogs was just as important as the scores. If this game is a preview of what is ahead, then McAlister has only just begun to show his full potential.