The Cleveland Browns were in a close battle with the Tennessee Titans down the stretch of the court quarter, as it was the battle of the rookie quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. Sanders had just threw a touchdown pass to close the gap for the Browns, and all they needed was to get the two-point conversion.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski elected to take Shedeur Sanders out of the play, and tried to run a trick play that failed terribly, and the Browns lost. Of course, after the play, Browns fans had nothing positive to say about Stefanski and his playcalling.

#Browns pulled Shedeur Sanders off the field for the 2-point conversion… and, well, yeah. pic.twitter.com/0fAFCUFFCe — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Stefanski pulled the player with 4 touchdowns and 394 yards of offense at the most critical point in the game???,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

“First Kevin , your star qb has 4 tds 400 yards and one u didn’t kick the EP the first time , now this? This is a f—— crazy,” a second user wrote.

It's safe to say, fans are upset.

More on this story to come.