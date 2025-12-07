On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers got back into the win column with a huge road win over the Baltimore Ravens to take back the lead in the not so vaunted AFC North. It wasn't pretty by any stretch of the imagination, but the Steelers were ultimately able to do just enough to pick up the win by a score of 27-22.

In recent weeks, there has been quite a bit of chatter about Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and whether or not he is the best solution at head coach for the team moving forward.

After the game, Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired back sternly at Tomlin's detractors.

“Maybe you guys will shut the hell up for a week,” said Rodgeres of the media's coverage of Tomlin, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Tomlin has been the Steelers' head coach for the better part of two decades and has unbelievably never had a losing season during his time at the helm, but Pittsburgh fans are growing tired of following a familiar script of starting off strong, tapering off down the stretch of the season, and then getting blasted in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

At this point, the Steelers' 2025 season has followed that script to a tee, and there is no reason to think that things will finish in any different of a fashion than they have over the last several years.

Still, for now, Tomlin supporters can take a brief sigh of relief.