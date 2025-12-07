As Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is dealing with a quad injury and will miss his fifth straight game on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, there is a latest update regarding his timetable. After the Warriors upset the Cleveland Cavaliers in the team's last game, the franchise got positive news on Curry's upcoming return.

According to ClutchPoints' NBA Insider Brett Siegel, Curry has been re-evaluated for his quad injury and “is making good progress.” Having started doing workouts and following other steps, he looks to be returning on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“The Warriors say Stephen Curry was re-evaluated and is making good progress from his left quad contusion. Curry has started individual workouts and could participate in segments of the team practices back home on Wednesday. Right now, it looks likely he’ll be back on Friday,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

After Sunday's game against the Bulls, the team will have a four-day break until Friday's game against the Timberwolves, giving Golden State and especially Curry time to ramp up to a possible return. There's no denying Curry's importance to the Warriors as he has been averaging 27.9 points, four assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Friday will be Curry's return, barring any setback, but the team could use his presence as the team has a 12-12 record, which puts them currently eighth in the Western Conference. If not on Friday for Curry's return, the team would then embark on a two-game road trip, which starts next Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.