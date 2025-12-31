The TCU Horned Frogs erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the No. 16 USC Trojans 30-27 in overtime at the Alamodome, completing an epic Alamo Bowl comeback to cap off the program's season. The win capped a dramatic postseason moment for a program that has built a reputation for late-game resilience on the bowl stage.

TCU trimmed the deficit with a touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter, then leaned on its special teams to force overtime. Kicker Kyle Lemmermann drilled a game-tying field goal as regulation expired, extending a contest that had swung in USC’s favor for much of the second half.

In overtime, the Trojans opened with a field goal from kicker Ryon Sayeri, putting immediate pressure on TCU. The Horned Frogs responded facing third-and-20 after a stalled opening series. Quarterback Ken Seals checked the ball down to running back Jeremy Payne, who turned the short completion into a 35-yard walk-off touchdown by breaking multiple tackles and cutting back across the field.

The comeback quickly sparked conversation beyond the field. Former USC quarterback and Fox Sports' Matt Leinart posted a brief message on X (formerly known as Twitter) following the loss, drawing immediate attention as fans reacted to the timing of the comment.

The TCU football program responded shortly afterward, taking to its X (formerly known as Twitter) following the win to quote tweet the former Trojans quarterback with a pointed message that played off USC’s long-standing “Fight On” slogan.

“Cry On”

Leinart later claimed the post was a subliminal message unrelated to the game, stating he had gone to bed before the comeback was completed. TCU did not remove or clarify its response.

The victory secured TCU’s third bowl win under head coach Sonny Dykes and improved the program’s all-time record against USC to 4-2. Both teams wrap up the 2025 season at 9-4, but the Horned Frogs close out the year with momentum after another signature postseason comeback win.