Tennessee football exchanged touchdowns after touchdowns with Georgia. But head coach Josh Heupel received a barrage of criticism after falling to Georgia 44-41. With fans calling him out after the wild loss.

One fan ripped Heupel for playing it safe toward the end — by opting for a field goal with a narrow lead.

“Tennessee fans are gonna blame the kicker for the loss but Josh Heupel playing for a field goal up five versus Georgia is what cost them the game,” a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter). 

The Volunteers missed a 43-yard attempt in regulation. Quarterback Joey Aguilar guided a late drive before Heupel threw the field goal unit out. Tennessee still had three timeouts left during the drive — which Heupel never used. One fan called him out for not calling a timeout.

“Josh Heupel got scared,” were some of the words another fan said during that sequence.

One final fan blamed Heupel for losing the game — pointing out his play-calling during that sequence too.

Tennessee, Josh Heupel squandered big lead versus Georgia

Article Continues Below
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel encouraging his team during the NCAA college football game against Georgia on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Worse for the Vols and Heupel? Georgia erased an early double-digit lead.

Tennessee raced to a 21-7 advantage off three combined Aguilar touchdowns. He set the tone with a four-yard scoring run. Aguilar later hit Chris Brazzell not once, but twice on strikes of 72 and 14 yards.

Then the Bulldogs exploded with a 20-0 run. USC transfer Zachariah Branch scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Gunner Stockton to spark the rally. Kicker Peyton Woodring booted two field goals from 20 and 48 yards. Josh McCray scored as well off a one-yard running touchdown.

Brazzell, though, placed the Vols back in front thanks to his 56-yard reception. Braylon Staley later responded to a late Georgia lead by scoring on a 32-yard reception. Max Gilbert eventually built the lead to 38-30 after a 48-yard FG.

Georgia, however, outscored the Vols 14-3 the rest of the way. And likely will drop Tennessee out of the top 15.