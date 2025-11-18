Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles are recruiting deep into the JUCO level, finding talented players in that area. This was especially the case after they obtained the commitment of defensive end Jalen Anderson.

Anderson announced his pledge to the Seminoles on Monday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Slidell, Louisiana, he stands out as the No. 6 JUCO Recruit in 2026 (per Rivals Industry). He also chose Florida State over multiple Power Four programs like Illinois, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and Arkansas among others.

Anderson boasts a three-star JUCO ranking with an 88 score on 247Sports. He is listed as the best edge player, the second-best player from the state of Louisiana, and the sixth-best JUCO player in the 2026 class. His composite score of 0.8767 puts him at second, fifth and 11th in those respective categories.

What's next for Florida State after landing Jalen Anderson

It's a great pickup for Mike Norvell and Florida State to make in the 2026 class. Landing a talented player on defense like Jalen Anderson could improve their quality for next season.

Anderson has been remarkable as a pass rusher at Pearl River Community College. In 2024, he made 39 tackles, nine TFLs, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, a fumble return for a touchdown, and an interception.

In the meantime, the Seminoles resume what has been an inconsistent 2025 campaign. Florida State has a 5-5 overall record, including a 2-5 display in ACC play. They hold the 15th spot in the conference standings, being above the Syracuse Orange and Boston College Eagles while trailing the Stanford Cardinal and North Carolina Tar Heels. They remain in the mix for bowl eligibility as they need one more win to secure it.

Despite their struggles in league play, the Seminoles' numbers on both sides of the ball have been solid. They average 36.4 points per game on offense while conceding just 20.3 points per game on defense. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos has impressed at some points of the year, completing 147 passes for 2,317 yards and 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Seminoles will continue preparation for their remaining regular-season contests. They will be on the road for their last two matchups, facing the NC State Wolfpack on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET and Florida Gators on Nov. 29.