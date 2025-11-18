Virginia Tech football sparked buzz by hiring James Franklin, announcing him Monday as Hokies head coach. Franklin's next task is winning over recruits on the college football recruiting trail.

Count a prominent four-star as one who loves the hire.

Class of 2027 edge rusher Andrew Rogers chose the Hokies back in August during a time Brent Pry led the program. Like most recruits, he awaited to see who his school would hire — helping determine if he should stay or leave.

Rogers tells Adam Gorney of On3/Rivals that he's impressed by Franklin coming to Blacksburg.

It’s definitely a great hire,” The Greensboro, N.C. native Rogers said to Gorney. “I’ve heard nothing but great things about him.”

He adds how the hire “changes some things for me” on the trail. But hopes he forges a relationship with Franklin.

“I’m sure they will reach back out and Blacksburg is still my first love. I would love it make it work again with them if possible,” Rogers shared.

James Franklin's “I-95” ties to help Virginia Tech recruiting

Coaching in the Atlantic Coast Conference won't be new for Franklin. He last served as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for Maryland from 2000-2004 — during a time the Terrapins were an ACC school.

He also knows the “I-95” corridor well, which bodes well for Virginia Tech recruiting.

Franklin brings a deep history of recruiting the famed “DMV” area of Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. He once nabbed future first round tight end Tyler Warren from that very region. Three members of Franklin's 2025 class hailed from the “I-95” sector.

Rogers stars below the Virginia state line at Grimsley High. But he remains the top '27 pledge for the Hokies. Now comes if Franklin keeps him.

Franklin could also pilfer the litany of Penn State decommits who reopened their recruitment after his firing. Standout left tackle prospect Kevin Brown is the latest to dip out of his Nittany Lions pledge.

Franklin already released his vision plan for Virginia Tech. He's likely to ramp up recruiting soon with the early signing period less than a month away. The Hokies have maintained eight verbal commits for 2026, none are four stars.