The No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers came into their Week 3 showdown against No. 6 Georgia with renewed confidence. Defensive end Tyre Weathersby, who had been dealing with an injury, was cleared to play, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

That news gave the Vols a much-needed boost heading into one of the most anticipated SEC matchups of the season. Josh Heupel's team knew it would take near perfection to pull off the upset, but the defensive reinforcement was seen as a good sign before kickoff.

Once the game unfolded, however, it was defined not by injuries or depth charts but by a single missed opportunity. With the score tied 38-38 and just seven seconds left in the third quarter, the Tennessee football team had the chance to grab momentum with a go-ahead field goal.

Instead, the 43-yard attempt sailed wide right, leaving Georgia breathing room into the next quarter. The video posted online on X, formerly Twitter, quickly yielded a dozen memes. Fans ruthlessly clowned Max Gilbert for the misfire, using countless references from video games and movies.

Tennessee’s potential game-winning kick goes WIDE right 😳pic.twitter.com/fxx7nIAYFA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 13, 2025

The crowd at the stadium also seemed stunned by the wildly exaggerated and missed field goal from Max Gilbert. The images of the fans also went viral.

Article Continues Below

That moment loomed large as Georgia went on to escape with a 44-41 victory in Knoxville, improving to 3-0 while Tennessee dropped to 2-1.

Looking back, the buildup to this matchup was already full of storylines. Tennessee entered the game without starting cornerbacks Jermod McCory and Rickey Gibson, thinning out their secondary against Georgia's passing attack. Transfer corner Colton Hood filled in admirably, but the burden was always going to be heavy against one of the nation's deepest rosters.

With UAB up next, Heupel's squad will have to regroup quickly, hoping their kicker and defense can steady the ship before the grind of the SEC schedule takes hold.