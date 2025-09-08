Despite a controversial offseason that saw them lose quarterback Nico Iamaleava to UCLA in the spring transfer portal, Tennessee football has picked up right where it left off last season. The Volunteers opened the season with a very impressive victory over Syracuse, especially on offense, before destroying East Tennessee State in Week 2.

Head coach Josh Heupel and company will have to be at their very best in Week 3 when No. 6 Georgia comes to Knoxville for a blockbuster SEC opener. Kirby Smart's Bulldogs have not been tested this year so far, but there's no question that they still have a talented roster and that Tennessee will need to bring their best on Saturday to pull off the upset.

Unfortunately, the Vols will still be a little bit shorthanded coming into this game. Starting cornerbacks Jermod McCory and Rickey Gibson due to injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

McCoy has not played yet this season as he recovers from a torn ACL that he suffered back in January. He was one of the best cornerbacks in the country in 2024 and still has a chance to be a first-round pick next spring if he comes back and plays the same way he did last season.

Gibson played in the season opener against Syracuse but went down with an undisclosed injury and did not play in Week 2 against ETSU.

Tennessee has gotten some stellar play at corner from Colorado transfer Colton Hood, who currently leads the FBS with five pass breakups through two weeks and also returned a fumble for a touchdown against the Orange.

Tennessee gets another non-conference tilt against UAB in Week 4 coming out of this Georgia game, so McCoy and Gibson have some time to get healthy after this one before the rest of the SEC slate gets underway at the end of September.

If the Vols' shorthanded secondary can't keep up with Gunner Stockton and the Georgia passing game, the burden will fall on Joey Aguilar and the Tennessee passing game to keep pace. Aguilar has starred for Tennessee over the first two weeks, but it will be much more difficult to find a rhythm against the talented Bulldogs defense.