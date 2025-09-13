The No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers have a massive matchup against the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. It's one of the biggest SEC matchups this early in the season, and the Vols will have to play hard if they hope to pull off the win. Leading up to the contest, the program received some inspiring news that should benefit the defense.

Reports indicate that edge rusher Tyree Weathersby will play against Georgia, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Weathersby has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, and his availability was up in the air throughout the week. But it appears he's good to go for Tennessee.

“Good news for Tennessee: EDGE Tyree Weathersby will be available against Georgia.”

Weathersby suffered the unknown injury in the week leading up to Tennessee's 72-17 Week 2 win over ETSU. He was unavailable in that contest but appears to be ready to go against Georgia. The sophomore defensive lineman recorded six combined tackles (four solo) in the Vols' 45-26 Week 1 victory over Syracuse.

Josh Heupel and the Volunteers will need to play at their best if they hope to pull off a win over the Bulldogs. Georgia has been one of the most dominant teams in the nation in recent years. But this could be the program's year where the program finally overcomes Georgia. At least that's what Tennessee alum and WNBA legend Candace Parker believes.

We'll see what kind of role Wethersby will have on Saturday. He's listed as a backup option for the Volunteers' defensive line. However, he could be in for a bigger year in his sophomore season in Tennessee.