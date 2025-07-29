One of the biggest questions surrounding Tennessee football has been what is going on with defensive back Boo Carter. He has been in and out of workouts for the Volunteers, who are dealing with drama after appearing in the College Football Playoff. The fact that he has been in and out of the program led to many questions about him, and it follows all of the drama with Nico Iamaleava.

Josh Heupel said Boo Carter remains on the football team, but there are some things he needs to accomplish to get back on the field. The coach said there is no set timeline on that.

“Boo is a part of our team here,” Heupel said. “There are some things he’s got to accomplish to get back on the field here. Don’t have a timetable with that.”

This response from Heupel comes after days and even weeks of speculation and drama. The sophomore defensive back reportedly missed multiple workouts and team events, leading to a confrontation between Carter and some defensive teammates.

In the same press conference, Heupel also said that some of the reports about Boo Carter were accurate, while others were not. He did not disclose which was which.

Carter is a Chattanooga native and a former four-star recruit. The questions surrounding Carter are even more head-scratching after he played in all 13 games as a freshman and started in five of them. Then, he was also seen practicing with the offense in the spring.

It is worth noting that Carter received a new NIL deal in December following his freshman season. It was also reported that Carter initially tried to enter the transfer portal in the spring, before backing out and returning to the Volunteers.

Tennessee football and Josh Heupel continuously found ways to try to get Carter on the field. He was used as a punt returner, averaging 16.5 yards a return last season. Carter finished the year with 198 return yards on 12 attempts, his longest being for 38 yards.

Boo Carter's bread and butter was on defense in the secondary. He recorded 38 tackles, including three for loss, a sack, an interception, and three quarterback hurries. His play earned him All-Freshman team honors in the SEC.

This drama is the latest for a team that lost its quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, to the transfer portal after a massive NIL dispute between his family and Tennessee football. They are still primed for a solid year, but the offseason has been awful in drama.