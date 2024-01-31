The Tennessee football program is involved in alleged NIL violations, which prompted an NCAA investigation. University Chancellor Donde Plowman responded promptly to the allegations. However, a new development around freshman QB Nico Iamaleava's NIL deal provides clarity on the situation.

The Volunteers QB has an NIL contract under question but it reportedly should not break NCAA guidelines

In early 2022, Nico Iamaleava entered into a contract agreement with Sprye Sports that involved a limited assignment of his NIL rights. The NCAA could be led to believe that Spyre somehow influenced Iamaleava to attend Tennessee.

However, a statement on behalf of Sprye clarified that their agreement was not designed to have any unfair influence:

“Nothing in [the] agreement constitutes any form of inducement to [the] athlete to enroll at any school and/or join any athletic team,” per lawyer Tom Mars. The agreement was reportedly fully consistent with NCAA NIL guidelines.

The NCAA's guidelines have been under criticism. Namely, Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman said this about the organization's navigation of the new era:

“The leaders of the intercollegiate athletics owe it to student-athletes and their families to establish clear rules and to act in their best interest,” Plowman said, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. The university leader further claimed the NCAA's “guidelines” on NIL were ambiguous and difficult to navigate.

All in all, the Tennessee football program and the athletics department continue to work with the NCAA as the investigation lingers.