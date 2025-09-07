UCLA football created renewed optimism by adding Nico Iamaleava behind center. The Bruins are now 0-2, and the quarterback is getting blasted by fans for an “all time bag drop” after falling to UNLV.

The high-profile College Football Transfer Portal addition threw a final interception Saturday. Allowing the Rebels to seal the 30-23 upset at Allegiant Stadium.

Worse for Iamaleava, Aamaris Brown grabbed the pick. The same Brown who took a dig at Iamaleava before the game. Saying how the former Tennessee QB didn't stick out to him when watching him on film.

But way worse for the UCLA QB1? The heavy amount of fans who ripped him after the newest devastating loss.

UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava ripped after UNLV loss

Iamaleava left Tennessee in controversial fashion over reports of NIL and offensive structure. He managed to earn a new NIL deal in transferring over to UCLA.

But fans started to pile on Iamaleava after the loss to the Mountain West Conference foe.

“Six months ago, Nico Iamaleava was a starter, on a College Football Playoff team, making two million dollars a year. Here is his reality today. ALL TIME bag drop,” radio personality for Fox Sports Aaron Torres shared on X (formerly Twitter).

A fan shared this documentary idea on the social media website.

“One day there’s going to be a Netflix documentary about the start of the NIL era and two entire episodes will be about Nico Iamaleava,” the fan posted.

Reddit CFB even chimed in on X, saying: “Nico Iamaleava got generationally bad advice to leave a Playoff contender to make less money for what will quite possibly be the first winless UCLA team in program history.”

His head coach DeShaun Foster defended Iamaleava before the UNLV game. More so toward Brown's words. Now Iamaleava, Foster and UCLA are enduring more criticism by dropping to 0-2 overall.