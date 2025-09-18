It was a thrilling weekend for the Texas A&M football program, who picked up a huge road win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday evening in front of a hostile crowd in South Bend. The win vaulted Texas A&M up the AP Poll rankings, and also generated some additional buzz for quarterback Marcel Reed.

Reed was the player who threw the game-winning touchdown pass on fourth down with just seconds to go, and on Thursday, former Heisman Trophy award winner Robert Griffin III revealed his new rankings for this year's iteration of the award. It should come as no surprise that Reed took over the top spot for Week 3.

Following close behind Reed was Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck, who has gotten off to a similarly hot start to the year, while Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos was in third, followed by Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson (perhaps a bit of bias there) and Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton.

Overall, it was just another example of how quickly Texas A&M has entered the national consciousness this season and seems to be taken seriously as a legitimate contender.

Is this the year for Texas A&M Football?

Article Continues Below

Texas A&M football has been knocking on the door of contention for quite some time now but have been unable to get over the hump at this point despite consistently putting together some of the top recruiting classes in the country.

However, Aggies fans are hoping that this year will be different, and thus far, the team has put together some solid results to prove it. While the Notre Dame game was the only true test that Texas A&M has faced so far this year, it was an impressive showing on the road in front of a hostile environment, allowing the Aggies to get revenge for when Notre Dame beat them in their home stadium a year ago in 2024.

With Reed leading the charge, and wide receiver Mario Craver also putting together what could be a special season, this could finally be the year where Texas A&M inserts itself into the national championship discussion.