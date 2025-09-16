With a Week 3 win over Notre Dame, Texas A&M is now ranked No. 10 in the AP poll, putting it in position to make the 2025 College Football Playoffs. While the Aggies were in a similar position in 2024 before falling off, Joel Klatt believes they will be different in 2025.

Klatt was impressed with Texas A&M's comeback performance, calling the Aggies “legitimate contenders.” Although he has questions for them that they need to answer in the coming weeks, the analyst believes that Mike Elko's team should be viewed as one of the favorites to win the SEC.

“This is a legitimate title contender in the SEC,” Klatt said on ‘The Joel Klatt Show.' “I loved what I saw from Texas A&M. The question becomes, can they handle success?”

"This is a legitimate title contender in the SEC." Can Texas A&M handle success as the season ramps up? @joelklatt shares his advice. pic.twitter.com/9EsPYoJRfl — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) September 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Texas A&M found itself in a 24-14 hole in the second quarter, but managed to take the lead by halftime. The Aggies' outlook was grim once Jeremiyah Love punched in a go-ahead touchdown with two minutes remaining, but Marcel Reed gave his team the lead back with an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Nate Boerkircher on fourth down with 13 seconds remaining.

The win avenges a loss Texas A&M suffered in Week 1 of the 2024 season. The Aggies would rattle off seven consecutive wins following the loss to breach the top 10, but would go just 1-3 in their final four games to fall out of the playoffs.

Texas A&M's remaining 2025 college football season schedule

Article Continues Below

Following its win over Notre Dame, Texas A&M gets its Week 4 bye before returning to action. The Aggies will return to a slate of tough, but winnable, matchups before their next bye.

Texas A&M will return on Sept. 27 against Auburn, which is currently 3-0 and No. 22 in the Week 4 rankings. They remain at home to face unranked Mississippi State and Florida, though neither game will come easily.

After a winnable game against Arkansas on the road, Texas A&M will find itself in another top-10 clash with No. 3-ranked LSU on Oct. 25. Depending on what happens for both teams in the coming weeks, that game should be the biggest of the week.

Coming out of its second bye week, Texas A&M will end the season against Missouri, South Carolina, Samford and Texas. Save for the Week 13 game against Samford, all three of its other opponents should be ranked by the time of the matchup.

The Aggies will need to win a few tough games, but they should improve on their 8-5 record from the 2024 season. Even if it suffers a couple of losses, Texas A&M should find itself in the 2025 College Football Playoffs by the end of the year.