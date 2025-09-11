Marcel Reed is ready to show college football that he's one of the best quarterbacks this season, and he has some hefty goals that he plans to accomplish. The Texas A&M quarterback has a dream, and it's something that he wants to turn into reality this season.

“Hopefully, (college football views me) as the Heisman winner,” Reed said via Chris Hummer of CBS Sports. “If I can play well enough, get my team into the playoffs, people can call me that. That's been my dream since I was a kid.

“I don't write down goals I think I can't reach.”

Everyone remembers Reed's coming-out party last season, which was against No. 8 LSU, where he came into the game in the third quarter. Reed finished the game with more rushing touchdowns than pass attempts, and Texas A&M went on to win the game 38-23.

At that point, many may have seen him as a running quarterback, but the narrative that he wants to paint this season is that he can pass the ball. During the offseason, he made changes to his mechanics, and he worked with private quarterback coach Jeff Christensen, who also works with Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield.

Many people are already seeing the improvements that Reed is making in his game, including head coach Mike Elko.

“You've seen a lot of growth and maturation from him,” Elko said. “If you look at the numbers and stats, you will see a kid who had a very productive year amongst some of the younger quarterbacks in this league. He's going to have a great year.”

Texas A&M has the talent on offense for Reed to succeed with, and if he can make plays with his arm, they could be a team to watch out for this season. And if Reed keeps that one goal is in his mind this yeat, the sky will be the limit.