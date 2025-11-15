The Texas A&M football team has had a spectacular season so far, with an undefeated record. Texas A&M and its head coach Mike Elko are finalizing a contract extension, per On3. It is a six-year extension, with talks in the final stages.

This is big news. Elko had been a primary target at Penn State, who is looking for a head football coach after firing James Franklin earlier this year. Elko is from New Jersey, and seemed a very good fit for the Nittany Lions.

The coach is in just his second season in College Station. He was hired at Texas A&M after having a successful tenure coaching at Duke in the ACC. The Aggies are 9-0 and off to their best campaign since 1992, On3 reported.

While the terms of Elko's new deal aren't yet released, he is expected to make buckets of money. Texas A&M is expected to make Elko one of the highest-paid college coaches in football.

“To be a top-five paid head coach, that would mean Elko’s salary would surpass that of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s $10.8 million contract. Currently, eight coaches in college football early more than $10 million annually. He’s earning $7 million annually on his current deal,” On3 reported.

Elko replaced Jimbo Fisher, who was fired by the school in 2023.

Texas A&M is almost a lock for the College Football Playoff

The Aggies are the only undefeated team left in the SEC this season, in terms of overall record. Texas A&M is at the top of the conference standings, with Alabama. Both schools are 6-0 in the conference.

The Aggies have put together a string of impressive wins this year. Unless the wheels fall off in the final few games, Texas A&M is essentially a lock to earn a College Football Playoff berth.

Texas A&M has wins this year over Notre Dame, LSU and Missouri. All of them came on the road. The team's only remaining games are matchups with South Carolina, Samford and Texas.

The Aggies play South Carolina at 12:00 ET on Saturday. South Carolina enters the game with a 3-6 overall record.