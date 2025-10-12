The Texas A&M football team has had a thrilling start to the year. The Aggies are 6-0, including a massive non conference victory over Notre Dame. Texas A&M coach Mike Elko though is trying not to get too caught up in all that emotion.

“It doesn't mean anything if we don't finish,” Elko said, per TexAgs.

The Aggies stayed undefeated on Saturday, following a 34-17 victory over Florida. Texas A&M trailed to start the game, but came back to take control of the contest. The Aggies allowed just three points in the second half.

It wasn't all peaches and cream for the Aggies. Texas A&M star running back Le'Veon Moss had to leave the game with an injury. Moss has been battling medical issues all season, including stomach problems.

“It is something we're working through with him,” Elko said about Moss’ stomach issues, per USA Today. “I'm not sure there's a ton of precautions or medicine for it. It's just something he's working through.”

The Aggies are 3-0 in the SEC this season.

Texas A&M is making waves in the SEC

The Aggies have put together a great season so far. Texas A&M football has wins this season over Notre Dame, as well as Florida, Mississippi State and Auburn in conference.

The squad is rolling on offense. Texas A&M posted more than 400 total yards once again on Saturday, against the Gators. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed threw for 234 yards and a touchdown.

“As the quarterback, I have to stay calm and keep everybody else calm,” Reed said, per the Associated Press. “It’s not always going to be sunshine and rainbows. You want to score on every possession, but it doesn’t work like that all the time.”

Elko is pleased with his team's performance. His squad is in the top 5 in college football polls, and looking squarely like a team that will make the College Football Playoff.

“We’re really excited with where we are, but we’re nowhere yet … we’re focused one week at a time, one game at a time, we’re focused on finishing every opportunity that we have,” Elko said.

Texas A&M football plays at Arkansas on Saturday.