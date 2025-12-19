Nick Saban might have traded his headset for a microphone, but the legendary former coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide is still making waves in the SEC. In a recent appearance, Saban didn't hold back when discussing one of the most hostile environments in college football: Texas A&M’s Kyle Field.

While acknowledging the venue's reputation, Saban dropped a controversial accusation, claiming the Aggies aren't relying solely on the “12th Man” for decibels. According to him, they have some artificial help.

“I don’t think there’s any question about it,” Saban said when asked if Kyle Field is a top-tier venue in a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “I did more complaining to the SEC office. It was more than complaining that I don’t really want to say on this show, about this is the noisiest place. Plus, they pipe in noise.”

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban claims on the @PatMcAfeeShow that Texas A&M “pipes in” crowd noise at Kyle Field. "I did more complaining to the SEC office — it was more than complaining that I don't really want to say on this show." pic.twitter.com/hs909VbGXr — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) December 18, 2025

For years, Kyle Field has been touted as the loudest stadium in the nation, a place where opposing offenses go to die due to communication breakdowns. Saban, however, suggests that the deafening roar isn't entirely organic. He frankly admitted to taking his grievances to the league office during his tenure, believing the artificial amplification created an unfair competitive edge.

“They pipe in noise. I mean, you can’t hear yourself think when you’re playing out there,” Saban added. “And, it is a huge advantage when they play at home, especially for their defense, especially getting off the spot. Makes it really difficult for the offensive line.”

The accusation adds a spicy layer to the history between Saban and the Texas A&M Aggies. While he famously lost in College Station in 2021, his teams generally weathered the storm. Still, suggesting that one of college football’s proudest fan bases needs speakers to hit those ear-splitting levels is sure to ruffle feathers in College Station.