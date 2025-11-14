The Texas A&M football program has been arguably the biggest success story of the 2025 college football season so far, currently sitting at 9-0 ahead of this week's matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Texas A&M has been for the most part been dominating the competition so far this year, including picking up a blowout win on the road last week against the Missouri Tigers.

One question for the Aggies heading into the matchup against South Carolina revolves around wide receiver Mario Craver, who suffered a lower body injury last week against Missouri that forced him to visit the medical tent at one point in the game.

Recently, the latest update on Craver's status for the South Carolina game was reported.

“Sources have told On3 that star wide receiver Mario Craver is a true game-time decision Saturday against South Carolina. The Mississippi State transfer has been working through an injury in recent weeks,” reported Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Craver has been one of the best receivers in the country so far this year for Texas A&M, giving quarterback Marcel Reed a reliable downfield target who has torched opposing defenses for the entire season.

Of course, Texas A&M is still not without its skeptics, who have pointed to the team's relatively easy SEC schedule up to this point in the season, as well as the fact that some of their wins have come in narrow fashion.

However, for the time being, Aggies fans are enjoying their most successful season of the modern era. In any case, Texas A&M and South Carolina are slated to kick off on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET.