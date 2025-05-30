Texas football quarterback Arch Manning got a surprising comparison to Trevor Lawrence and was recently called the second-best quarterback in the country by an acclaimed analyst. The former 5-star recruit is heading into the 2025 season with massive hype. Head coach Steve Sarkisian's team is coming off two straight College Football Playoff appearances and is now firmly in championship-or-bust mode.

While several players are returning from last year's roster, the program is expected to take another step up at the quarterback position with Manning under center. And Joel Klatt is high on the 21-year-old, only putting Clemson's Cade Klubnik ahead of him as the best quarterback in the country. The college football analyst revealed how bullish he was on Arch's upside.

Texas football is entering its second season in the SEC, looking to build on its conference championship game appearance last year. The Longhorns were one of the most consistent teams in the nation, dropping just two games to Georgia before the playoff. Then, in the postseason, Steve Sarkisian's program won its first two games in the twelve-team field before eventually losing to Ohio State in the semifinals.

The Longhorns gave the Buckeyes perhaps their most challenging game in the playoff, which ended on a heartbreaking scoop-and-score. Texas will get a chance on some early revenge with a visit to Columbus in Week 1. Arch Manning's hype will skyrocket with a victory here. The Longhorns will eventually start their SEC schedule at Florida, which is also set to be a preseason-ranked team.

Overall, while this schedule is not easy, Texas should return to the College Football Playoff. From there on out, this group is expected to win its first national title in two decades. Those are the standards for this program and a healthy indication that Steve Sarkisian has built it up the right way. Arch knows the expectations and, by all accounts, seems ready to embrace. It's bound to be a wild ride, but the entire nation certainly cannot wait for August 30.