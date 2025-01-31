ESPN College Football analyst Marty Smith gave an eye-popping prediction about Texas football quarterback Arch Manning, comparing him to a college football legend. The sophomore QB is entering his first year as a starter with massive hype. Experts are projecting Manning as a Heisman Trophy candidate heading the 2025 season.

With his name recognition, family history, and Texas football culture overall, Arch has a chance to make this a truly special year in Austin. Marty Smith believes that, regardless of what happens, the hype and attention surrounding this program will be at an all-time high. In an interview on the Paul Finebaum show, Smith admitted how wild it will be when ESPN visits Austin.

“Just know this, brother, it’s going to be Tim Tebow-level hysteria this fall when we go to Austin, Texas, when he is behind center full time for the first time. It’s going to be like it was with Tebow at Florida — everywhere they go, they’re going to be rockstars. That’s what I anticipate, and I think that’s what we’re gonna see.”

The hype is real for Arch Manning and Texas football

Steve Sarkisian has gradually made the Longhorns a perennial contender. Texas is coming off two straight College Football Playoff appearances and is projected to be a top-two team in 2025. After consecutive eliminations in the semifinals, this feels like the year the Longhorns might break their drought. Which would be fitting as this upcoming season comes exactly two decades after the program's last national title.

However, there's no telling how the Longhorns' QB will react to the pressure during his first year under center. Arch Manning has the highest NIL valuation of any athlete in the country. And as Marty Smith said, the hype will be huge. When Tim Tebow received this kind of media attention, he was already a Heisman Trophy winner in 2007. On the other hand, Arch Manning is entering a college football season as a starter for the first time.

And he will have to hit the ground running right away. Because the Longhorns' first game of the season comes against defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. As of now, that looks like a matchup between the preseason No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country. The opening season clash will take place in Columbus, Ohio.

Overall, this might be the most anticipated season this century for Texas football. Marty Smith seems to think so. That's saying a lot, considering what Vince Young and the 2005 Longhorns team did that year. But that squad is not receiving this kind of preseason attention. All eyes will be on Austin next college football season. And Longhorns' fans and their starting quarterback are already counting down the days.