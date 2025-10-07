Arch Manning had an intriguing take about the Texas Longhorns‘ upcoming matchup against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners.

Texas has a long rivalry with Oklahoma, as the first matchup between the two programs took place in 1900. They have faced each other 120 times total, seeing the Longhorns have the edge with a 64-51-5 record.

This marks the 121st meeting between the two sides, which Manning is looking forward to. He even said as much during Monday's press conference ahead of the matchup, via outlet Inside Texas.

“This game is really unique. A lot of guys go to OU to play Texas in this game. A lot of guys go to Texas to play in this game,” Manning said.

What lies ahead for Arch Manning, Texas

It's clear that Arch Manning is excited to take part in the historic rivalry matchup between Texas and Oklahoma. This will certainly be the case as it provides an important test for the Longhorns.

Texas has been inconsistent to start the season, having a 3-2 record. They've gotten easy wins over San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston. However, they've faltered against the stronger competition in Ohio State and Florida.

The Longhorns are in major need of a victory over a ranked opponent, which had them fall out of the AP Top 25 after being No. 1 to start the season. It's why the Oklahoma matchup presents a big scenario for the program when it comes to their overall season trajectory.

Arch Manning has been going through the ups and downs throughout his first year as the team's full-time starter at quarterback. He's completed 81 passes out of 135 attempts for 1,151 yards and 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He is also the team's leading rusher, having 43 carries for 160 net yards and five scores.

Jerrick Gibson follows him as the second-best rusher, getting 36 attempts for 155 net yards and a touchdown. As for the receivers, Parker Livingstone and Ryan Wingo stand out as key threats. Livingstone leads the way with 13 receptions for 279 yards and three touchdowns, while Wingo has 17 catches for 263 yards and four touchdowns.

The Longhorns will continue preparation for their home matchup against the No. 6 Sooners. The contest will take place on Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET.