Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian should get a few more weapons back this weekend. Stanford transfer Emmett Mosley V is expected to make his season debut Saturday against the Florida Gators, sources told CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz. Meanwhile, starting running back Quintrevion Wisner is also trending toward availability after missing the last several games.

Mosley arrives in Austin with a proven résumé. As a freshman at Stanford, he caught 48 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns, and coaches praise his size, hands, and willingness to block in the run game, traits that should help quarterback Arch Manning and an inconsistent passing attack. Mosley’s presence gives Texas another dependable underneath and contested-catch option.

The Longhorns have shown flashes through the air but have struggled for consistent tempo, especially after they lost rhythm early in the season. Adding Mosley provides both route-running depth and a secondary blocker who can sustain drive-ending runs and screens. If Mosley plays, expect Sarkisian to mix in more quick-game looks and seam concepts that play to the 6-foot-2 receiver’s strengths.

Wisner’s return eases pressure on the Texas backfield. Quintrevion Wisner last played in Week 1 and has missed time while the staff managed his recovery. His availability lets the coaches spread carries more evenly and reduces the workload on Jerrick Gibson and other depth pieces while tightening short-yardage options and third-down plans. That could be crucial in a hostile venue where controlling the clock matters.

The injury picture isn’t all clear-cut. Texas listed multiple players as questionable on the midweek availability report, and the team will spray through a final update after Friday’s practice. Backup CJ Baxter remains doubtful with a hamstring issue, which makes Wisner’s health even more important for the game plan.

Bottom line: Texas’s offense should feel more complete if both Mosley and Wisner suit up. Mosley gives Arch Manning a fresh target with proven production, while Wisner helps stabilize the run game and early-down work. If the Longhorns can integrate both quickly, they’ll have a better shot to dictate tempo and keep Florida from pinning them in long third-downs. Keep an eye on the Friday report for the final word; for now, the Longhorns look healthier than they did at midweek.