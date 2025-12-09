On Monday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles continued their losing ways with a narrow road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime. This game was marked by five turnovers from Jalen Hurts, including four interceptions and one fumble, featuring one sequence in which he tossed an interception and fumbled on the same play.

Eagles star offensive lineman Lane Johnson missed this game due to injury, and after the contest, ESPN NFL insider Dan Orlovsky took to X, formerly Twitter, to drop a wild stat showing just how important Johnson is to what the Eagles are trying to do.

“The Eagles are now 15–27 when Lane Johnson doesn’t play,” noted Orlovsky. “Every game he misses, stitch another thread into his gold jacket.”

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter also highlighted some information regarding Johnson's importance to the Eagles' operation.

“Eagles hoping to soon get back their All-Pro OT Lane Johnson from his Lisfranc sprain in his right foot, and they need him. This season, the Eagles are 0-3 without Johnson. Since Johnson’s rookie season in 2013, the Eagles are 120-62-1 in the 183 games he has played, a win percentage of .656. In the 42 games without him, the Eagles now are 15-27, a win percentage of .357,” reported Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

As Schefter noted, the Eagles would certainly like to get Johnson back from his Lisfranc sprain as soon as possible, as the offense has been floundering without him.

Philadelphia has now put up three straight tepid offensive showings, including particularly brutal ones last week against the Chicago Bears on Black Friday and then again on Monday night in Los Angeles.

The Eagles now sit at 8-5 on the season, and their lead over the Dallas Cowboys is rapidly shrinking as the playoffs approach.

The Eagles will next take the field on Sunday for a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.