Texas football star quarterback Arch Manning turned on the jets in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's Citrus Bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

After a fake hand-off, Manning found a wide-open gap in Michigan's defense and showed off his wheels on a 1st-and-10. He took off for a 60-yard rushing touchdown, which also extended the Longhorns' lead to nine points, with a little over five minutes left in regulation

Here is a clip of the play that surely deserves more than just one rewatch.

ARCH MANNING DELIVERS AGAIN 🤯 A 60-yard sprint to the end zone.pic.twitter.com/I7vhO1kXax — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Manning's big rushing score could very well be the defining moment of Texas' 42-27 victory over the Wolverines, but he certainly did more than just burn rubber with his rushing abilities. He finished the game with 221 passing yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-34 pass completions.

Manning threw zero interceptions and rushed for 155 yards and two scores on just nine carries. Together with running back Christian Clark, Manning had a great time dissecting Michigan's seemingly faulty run defense. The freshman Clark wasn't too shabby with his 105-yard production on the ground to go with a touchdown on 20 carries.

Manning's brilliant showing against the Wolverines was a great momentum builder for him, as he looks to get even better in 2026.

Although Manning and Texas football failed to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, the Longhorns still have a bowl win to celebrate for the second season in a row under head coach Steve Sarkisian, as they also close out their 2025 campaign with a 10-3 overall record.