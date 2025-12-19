The Texas football program is stoked to have Arch Manning back for the 2026 season. Manning could have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, and likely would have been the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, he heads back to the Longhorns for another championship run. It seems Manning is willing to do whatever it takes to make that a possibility.

Manning has agreed to a reduced compensation amount from Texas' House settlement revenue sharing pool in 2026, per Justin Wells of On3.

This move was made in an effort to help the Longhorn football program do whatever it takes to support a 2026 championship run.

The 2026 season will likely be Manning's final year at Texas, and he wants more funds available for the program to build a team around him. The funds would be most helpful in retaining players who might otherwise want to leave the program. Or by luring new recruits to the Longhorns via the transfer portal.

Manning's decision will not impact his compensation from fair market NIL.

The star quarterback still has partnerships with Warby Parker, Waymo, Vuori, and Red Bull and is one of the most high-profile college athletes in the nation.

Arch Manning's return to Texas football should work out well for both sides

The return of Arch Manning should be a win for both him and Texas football.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian explained in a recent interview why another year in college should be good for Manning.

“He's a young man who's gotten better as the season's gone on, and not only physically, but mentally, maturity-wise,” Sarkisian said, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. “I would think he's going to want another year of that growth to put himself in position for hopefully a long career in the NFL. And he's got some unfinished business of what he came here to do and what he came here to accomplish.”

Manning can keep earning money and get more polished before joining the NFL. And if Texas ends up winning a national championship as a result, that's great too.

Next up for Texas is their Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup against Michigan on December 31st.