Texas quarterback Arch Manning may be struggling in his first season as a full-time starter, but he's still a football player with a ton of upside, according to former Missouri and NFL QB Chase Daniels. The college football analyst gave his take on the 2026 NFL Draft prospect after meeting him and coming away impressed with his size and demeanor.

“Met with Arch Manning in person yesterday for 30 minutes,” Daniel tweeted. “He has the makeup of a future #1 overall pick. Much bigger than I thought & just looks like an imposing, big NFL QB.”

The X thread started with ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel tweeting about a poll regarding the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. Daniel responded by ranking LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, and Penn State's Drew Allar as his top three prospects, in order.

Arch Manning was conspicuously absent from this list, but after meeting him, Daniel may change his rankings. He also may not have to, though, as the Texas football player still has another year of eligibility after this season, so he may ultimatley be a 2027 NFL Draft prospect.

Manning has been a top NFL QB prospect since his high school days, thanks to his famous last name. Also, listed at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, and having shown flashes in spot duty last season, Manning has regularly been in the No. 1 overall pick conversation.

To start Texas' 2025 college football season, though, Manning and the Longhorns' offense have struggled. Through three games— a loss to Ohio State and wins over San Jose State and UTEP—Manning is completing just 55.3% of his passes with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The season is still young, and Manning is still a Manning, so it's not time to panic yet. Chances are, whenever the Texas quarterback decides to head to the NFL, he won't have to wait long to hear his name called on draft night.