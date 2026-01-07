Former NCAA football Texas Longhorns sensation Jordan Shipley is reportedly in critical condition after suffering “severe” burns in an accident on his ranch in Texas on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

According to the statement released by Shipley's family on the Texas athletic department, more details on Shipley's accident were revealed.

Shipley was operating a machine on his ranch near his hometown of Burnet when it caught fire. Shortly after the mishap, Shipley suffered “severe burns on his body” while escaping. The 40-year-old was able to reach one of his ranch workers, who then proceeded to drive the former wide receiver to the hospital. The statement further claimed that Shipley “remains in critical but stable condition.” According to Bobby Burton, Shipley received third-degree burns to more than 20% of his body and is in surgery.

“Longhorn fans, please lift up Jordan Shipley and his family. Jordan is currently in surgery after being involved in an accident on his ranch earlier today. He received third-degree burns on over 20-percent of his body. Jordan's dad, Bob, asks for everyone's prayers. He is currently in stable but serious condition.”

Shipley was a Texas Longhorns star, starring for the team from 2006 to 2009 while attending the University of Texas at Austin. Shipley owns several single-season receiving records at Texas, including his 1,489 receiving yards and 116 receptions during the 2009 season. Playing for the special teams, Shipley returned 30 punts for 375 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned 19 kickoffs for 468 yards and one score.

Following an extremely successful NCAA Football career, Shipley went on to play in the NFL after getting selected in the third round as the 84th overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. In his rookie season, Shipley went on to record 52 receptions for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He went on to play two more years in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars before ultimately retiring in 2014.