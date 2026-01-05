Florida State finished the season at 5-7, missing a bowl game for a second straight season. Mike Norvell has been retained by Florida State, and now he will need to revamp the roster to win more games to keep his job. The Seminoles have brought in a new star running back in the College Football Transfer Portal to help reshape the offense.

Quintrevion “Tre” Wisner has moved on from Texas, committing to Florida State, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports.

Wisner is coming off a solid season with the Longhorns, running for 597 yards and three touchdowns, plus another touchdown in the receiving game. He played in just nine games after being injured early in the season. He was also a major reason for the upset of Texas A&M in the last game of the season. In that game, he ran for 155 yards on just 19 carries, while also having two receptions for 19 yards.

In his career at Texas, Wisner has run for 1,734 yards with nine touchdowns. This includes his massive 2024 campaign when he ran for 1,064 yards and five scores. He was also a third-team All-SEC player that season. He was named a first-team All-SEC preseason player heading into 2025, while also being placed on the Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award, and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watchlists. Injuries derailed the 2025 season, though, and now he will attempt to rebound in 2026. Wisner will have one year of eligibility left.

Florida State needed running back help. The leading rusher on the team was quarterback Tommy Castellanos. He ran for 557 yards and nine touchdowns. Castellanos has also declared for the NFL Draft. The top running back on the team was Gavin Sawchuk. Sawchuk ran for just 486 yards but also scored eight times in 2025.

This is the second transfer that Florida State has brought in, joining defensive back Nehemiah Chandler, who is coming in from South Alabama. Florida State is hopeful to land quarterback DJ Lagway as well, to add to their transfer haul.