With the transfer portal open until January 16, it appears the Texas Longhorns are losing a defensive back for next season. Reports indicate that the Louisville Cardinals are swooping a former Longhorns DB for their secondary.

Santana Wilson, who will likely be a redshirt freshman next season, officially committed to Louisville on Friday, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals and ON3 Sports. It's said that Wilson will have three years of eligibility.

“BREAKING: Texas transfer DB Santana Wilson has committed to Louisville, he tells On3 Sports. The 6'1, 180 lbs DB will have 3 years of eligibility remaining.”

Upon committing to a new program, Wilson shared a confident message to the Cardinals, per Fawcett. It sounds like the former four-star high school recruit has plans to be a star-caliber player in Louisville.

“I'm not coming to compete, I'm coming to take over,” claimed Wilson. “Louisville, I'm home.”

Sanatana Wilson played in just two games during his first year in Texas, as he played more of a reserve role, who just didn't see a whole lot of playing time. Considering the Longhorns already had five other true freshmen in the secondary, with two of them starting and another two playing as immediate backups, it makes sense for Wilson to want to leave for a different program.

Although the Longhorns lost one of their defensive backs, Texas has had several key transfers commit to the program. We should expect to see Steve Sarkisian and his team remain competitive next season. Especially with quarterback Arch Manning set to return as the starter again.