Texas football continued reshaping its defensive infrastructure this offseason with a targeted addition that aligns closely with its recent staff overhaul and long-term vision.

The Longhorns hired Garrett Cox as a senior defensive analyst, poaching the veteran staffer away from the Georgia Bulldogs. Will Muschamp, who returned to Austin in December to be the program's defensive coordinator, now oversees a unit increasingly strengthened by this move.

Cox brings nearly two decades of experience across the SEC and Power Five ranks. He most recently served as a defensive analyst at Georgia during the 2025 season, contributing to one of the nation’s most consistent defensive programs. His resume also includes previous stops with Alabama, TCU, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas Southern, providing him with broad exposure to elite defensive structures and game-planning environments.

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz first reported the hire by Texas on X (formerly known as Twitter), describing Cox’s extensive background and confirming the off-field nature of the role.

“Texas is hiring Georgia’s Garrett Cox as a senior defensive analyst, a source tells @CBSSports.

Before Georgia, worked at TCU, Michigan, Tennessee and Alabama.”

The addition reflects Muschamp’s preference for continuity as Texas installs its defensive philosophy ahead of spring practice. Cox previously worked alongside Muschamp at Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart, creating immediate familiarity within the staff and a smoother transition into the system.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian initiated a defensive reset following the 2025 season, prompting staff changes and a renewed emphasis on physicality and execution in the SEC. Texas finished ninth in the conference in total defense last season and fell short of College Football Playoff contention, accelerating internal evaluations.

Cox will serve in an off-field capacity, assisting with opponent scouting, game planning, and weekly defensive preparation. His experience at Alabama, where he was part of multiple national championship staffs, adds valuable institutional knowledge to a unit preparing for a demanding SEC schedule.

As Texas prepares for the 2026 season, the addition of the former Bulldogs defensive assistant coach signals a calculated effort to accelerate defensive development through experience, continuity, and proven conference insight.