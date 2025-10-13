Following his alma mater's Red River Rivalry win over Oklahoma, former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was fired up for his former understudy, sophomore signal-caller Arch Manning.

Ewers reposted ESPN College Football and SEC Network's post celebrating Texas' Red River Rivalry win, their second in a row. “Never a doubt!” Ewers wrote over the post on his Instagram Stories (via Athlon Sports).

For the second year in a row, the Texas Longhorns beat the Oklahoma Sooners in their annual Red River Rivalry showdown. Texas added another win to their record, bringing their overall record in the series to 65-51-5.

The Sooners came into the game undefeated at 5-0. They took an early 6-3 lead going into halftime. Both teams struggled early on, with three field goals being scored between the two teams.

However, Manning and the Longhorns heated up in the second half. They outscored the Sooners 20-0 in the second half. Manning finished the game with 166 yards and a passing touchdown while completing more than 75% of his passes. The second touchdown was scored by Ryan Niblett on a punt return.

Oklahoma's quarterback John Mateer struggled mightily. He only threw for 202 yards. He did not log a touchdown, but he did throw three interceptions.

Texas improves to 4-2 with the Red River Rivalry win, and Oklahoma is the best team they have beaten this year. So far, Manning has thrown for 1,317 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions in his first year as the Longhorns' starting quarterback. Additionally, he is the team's leading rusher with 194 yards and five touchdowns.

Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning were teammates at Texas

After spending 2021 with Ohio State, Ewers transferred to Texas in 2022. He would serve as their starter for most of the next three years. Manning joined Texas in 2023, and he would serve as Ewers' backup for most of their two seasons together.

In 2024, Manning got a chance to start after Ewers was injured. During his limited playing time, Manning threw for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also had over 100 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He led the Longhorns to blowout wins over UL Monroe and Mississippi State.

Ewers declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after his 2024 season. He was selected in the seventh round of the draft by the Miami Dolphins.