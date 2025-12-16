The Los Angeles Rams have a key game coming up against the Seahawks, and Puka Nacua may be called on to do a little extra. That’s because Davante Adams is unlikely to play in the Thursday Night Football showdown amid an injury update.

Adams has a hamstring injury, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“#Rams WR Davante Adams, who left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, is considered week-to-week, sources say. That almost certainly knock[s] him out for TNF, but it is simply an aggravation of what he was previously dealing with, not a new injury.”

Adams has been enjoying one of the best seasons in his career. He has 14 touchdowns, tying the second-best total of his career and nearing his career-high mark of 18, set in 2020 with the Packers.

Rams hoping WR Davante Adams returns for stretch run

The Rams are going to give Adams more opportunities to see if he can somehow make a go of it against the Seahawks, according to sports.mynorthwest.com.

“(Adams) was optimistic, talking to him,” McVay said. “He knows his body really well. We’ll see what that means. I can’t imagine that’s good for Thursday with just the short amount of time, but I certainly wouldn’t rule him out quite yet. But it didn’t look good.”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said Adams is a critical part of the Rams’ offense.

“A huge part of our offense, a guy that’s put it in the end zone a bunch for us this year,” Stafford said. “That’ll be a tough one. I don’t know the extent of it. Didn’t look like it was a good one. Feel so tough for him. He’s been a warrior for us all year, really.”

The Rams and Seahawks both enter the game with records of 11-3. The winner will have the inside track to the No. 1 seed for the NFC playoffs. And if the Seahawks pull off a win on their home field on Sunday, that makes home-field advantage for the playoffs look even stronger.