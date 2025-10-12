The Red River Rivalry swung Texas’ way as the Longhorns beat No. 6 Oklahoma 23–6 at a sold-out Cotton Bowl in Dallas (92,100 fans). However, they took it a step further on social media, savagely trolling the Sooners on multiple platforms.

First came a post on X referencing the lyrics of the popular 2024-released Luke Combs song, “Ain't No Love in Oklahoma.”

“AINT NO HAT IN OKLAHOMA 🤠🤘,” it read, with a series of posts since referencing the victory in a hilariously celebratory manner. The Longhorns then pretended to take things to Instagram, posting a screenshot of a report against the Sooners’ Instagram account.

The reason was that the Sooners' official account was pretending to “be a good football team.” Further, the Longhorns alum Kevin Durant also chimed in.

“Goodbye Sooners. Ayo what is a sooner?,” he wrote on X. This was amongst a sea of celebratory posts on the Longhorns’ X handle.

“woke up Red River Rivalry champs 🤩🤘,” one of them read.

“couldn’t have done it without you, Longhorn Nation 🤝🤘,” another post simply thanked the supporters who showed up.

Goodbye Sooners. Ayo what is a sooner? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 11, 2025

With the victory, Texas retained the Golden Hat, improved to 4–2 (1–1 SEC), and positioned itself to re-enter the Top 25 one week after a loss at Florida. Oklahoma managed only 258 total yards and failed to score a touchdown after averaging 33.8 points per game entering the day. The Longhorns also held them scoreless after halftime to make way for a comfortable win.

The Sooners fell to 5–1 (1–1 SEC) and have lost consecutive rivalry games to Texas for the first time since 2008–09. Ryan Niblett’s 75-yard fourth-quarter punt-return touchdown was the decisive blow, pushing the lead to 20–6 with 9:59 left.

Arch Manning went 21-of-27 for 166 yards for the Longhorns and threw the go-ahead 12-yard touchdown to DeAndre Moore Jr. on the first drive of the second half. The Longhorns will now play the Kentucky Wildcats on October 18.