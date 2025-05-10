Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers addressed his unexpected slide in the 2025 NFL Draft, expressing gratitude for the opportunity while acknowledging disappointment in how far he fell.

The former University of Texas quarterback was selected by Miami with the 231st overall pick, making him the final quarterback taken among the 14 selected in the draft. Ewers recently spoke with Alainis Thames of the Associated Press and offered a candid assessment of the experience.

“I didn’t expect to fall as low as I did,” Ewers said Friday, via the Associated Press. “It is what it is at the end of the day, and I have the same opportunity that everybody else does, and I’m beyond thankful for that. I just want to go in there and play my game and learn and develop as a quarterback.”

Quinn Ewers embraces Dolphins QB competition after falling in the NFL Draft

Ewers will join a Dolphins quarterback room that features starter Tua Tagovailoa, who remains under contract, and former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. Despite his seventh-round selection, the 22-year-old said he embraces the competition and the challenge of proving himself at the next level.

“There’s a lot of guys out there right now, and everyone’s fighting for the same job,” Ewers said. “And we’re all competitive, but it’s cool at the same time just because at the end of the day some of these guys are going to end up being teammates with us. But you’ve got to earn the job and earn the trust of those guys as well.”

Ewers wrapped up his college career at Texas with 36 starts, winning 27 of them. In his final season, he passed for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 65.8% of his throws and finishing with a 149.0 quarterback rating. He helped lead the Longhorns to a College Football Playoff appearance, solidifying his role as the team’s offensive leader.

Once projected as an early-round prospect, Ewers saw his draft stock fall due to inconsistency and prior injuries. His slide to Day 3 caught the attention of analysts, but the Dolphins saw value in adding the former five-star recruit late in the draft.

Miami opened the 2024 season with a 2-6 record following an early injury to Tagovailoa. The team rallied in the second half of the year but ultimately finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs. With Tagovailoa entrenched as the starter and Wilson looking to revive his career, Ewers enters as a developmental piece in head coach Mike McDaniel’s system.

For now, Ewers remains focused on taking advantage of the opportunity and earning his place in the league.