Arch Manning delivered one of the most complete performances of his young college career as the Texas Longhorns powered past the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, 23-6, in the Red River Rivalry.

After a shaky start to the season and two early losses that pushed Texas out of the Top 25, Manning silenced critics with poise, precision, and leadership in one of the most emotionally charged games on the college football calendar.

The turning point came midway through the third quarter, when Manning threw a perfect strike to DeAndre Moore Jr. in the back of the end zone for Texas’s first touchdown.

The 21-year-old quarterback read the coverage instantly, hit his receiver in stride, and gave the Longhorns a 10-6 lead — their first of the night. From there, the offense found its rhythm, feeding off the calm confidence of its young leader.

According to The New York Times, Manning played a clean, smart, and composed game. Early on, when Texas’s offensive line struggled with penalties and missed assignments, he refused to force deep throws or take unnecessary risks.

Instead, he managed the game efficiently, finding short completions and keeping drives alive until the offense settled. Once the line stabilized and the run game started to click, Manning began to make plays with both his arm and legs, including key third-down conversions that broke Oklahoma’s defensive momentum.

His final stat line, 21-of-27 for 166 yards, one touchdown, and 34 rushing yards, wasn’t flashy, but it was the definition of winning football. Head coach Steve Sarkisian later revealed that Manning had been dealing with lingering pain from the hits he took in the previous week’s game against Florida, yet he didn’t miss a single practice rep leading up to the rivalry matchup.

Left tackle Trevor Goosby praised his quarterback’s toughness, saying, “That just solidified that Arch has the heart of a champion. Arch is willing to compete and put his body through the wringer for the team.”

The Longhorns’ victory was aided by a rough night for Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, who threw three interceptions and failed to find the end zone. But make no mistake, this win belonged to Manning. His maturity, discipline, and leadership not only steadied Texas in a pressure-packed environment but also reignited their season.