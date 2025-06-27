The Texas football program is finally ready to see what it has in Arch Manning. The young quarterback, who comes from the legendary football family, is set to start for the Longhorns in 2025. It sounds like Manning is already a big fan of his head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Manning explained why he still believes choosing to play for Steve Sarkisian is the right choice in a recent interview.

“I like him as a person,” Manning said about Sarkisian, per Pete Nakos of On3. “I liked Austin, liked Texas, so it was just the right fit. He’s hard on me sometimes, but I deserve it a lot of the time.”

The Longhorns had an incredible 2024 season, winning 13 games and making it all the way to the Cotton Bowl. Unfortunately, they could not defeat a stacked Ohio State team.

There is plenty of optimism that the Texas football program could take a big step forward with Manning at quarterback.

Manning seems to think so to, declaring that he is excited for the 2025 season.

“It’s gonna be a fun year,” Manning concluded. “I’m excited.”

What are coaches saying about Texas football's Arch Manning behind the scenes?

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Football News
A general view of the Pac-12 logo at the Jon M. Huntsman Center before the game between the Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Texas State informs Sun Belt of plans to leave for Pac-12Josh Davis ·
Michigan Wolverines marching band performs before the game against the USC Trojans at Michigan Stadium.
Priority Michigan football 4-star DB target locks in commitment dateScotty White ·
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore looks on at a timeout against Ohio State during the first half
Michigan football predicted to land top OT targetScotty White ·
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) before the play call against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the fourth quarter at Camping World Stadium.
South Carolina grabs in-state 4-star win over Georgia, TennesseeLorenzo J Reyna ·
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard catches a pass in a game at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the 2024 season. Expectations will increase for Alabama in Kalen DeBoer's second season, and Bernard helps lead an improved group of receivers.
Alabama beats Ohio State, Ole Miss for 4-star TELorenzo J Reyna ·
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes (22) runs behind offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) and offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 28-14.
Alabama pulls off huge 5-star win over Texas, GeorgiaLorenzo J Reyna ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Image

Longhorns fans are excited about Arch Manning. But what are coaches saying behind closed doors about the exciting young quarterback?

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman wrote about the Manning family, and how they prepared Arch for the spotlight, in a recent article.

Feldman mentioned that coaches have been raving about Arch behind the scenes.

“Now, Arch is 21, a former top-ranked recruit from New Orleans entering his third season at Texas but first as a starter after patiently waiting behind Quinn Ewers,” Feldman wrote. “He's made two spot starts in his first two seasons, but the Longhorns could largely top preseason polls because of excitement around the 6-foot-4, 225-pound redshirt sophomore. Behind the scenes, Arch has drawn rave reviews from coaches for his football intelligence, athleticism, and make-up.”

It would be no surprise that coaches love Arch's football intelligence. He has been around elite football minds for his entire life, so it is expected that he soaked up some of that knowledge.

Manning will be the most talked about story in college football this fall.

If he balls out, rumors may increase about Arch leaving Texas football for the 2026 NFL Draft.