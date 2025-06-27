The Texas football program is finally ready to see what it has in Arch Manning. The young quarterback, who comes from the legendary football family, is set to start for the Longhorns in 2025. It sounds like Manning is already a big fan of his head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Manning explained why he still believes choosing to play for Steve Sarkisian is the right choice in a recent interview.

“I like him as a person,” Manning said about Sarkisian, per Pete Nakos of On3. “I liked Austin, liked Texas, so it was just the right fit. He’s hard on me sometimes, but I deserve it a lot of the time.”

The Longhorns had an incredible 2024 season, winning 13 games and making it all the way to the Cotton Bowl. Unfortunately, they could not defeat a stacked Ohio State team.

There is plenty of optimism that the Texas football program could take a big step forward with Manning at quarterback.

Manning seems to think so to, declaring that he is excited for the 2025 season.

“It’s gonna be a fun year,” Manning concluded. “I’m excited.”

What are coaches saying about Texas football's Arch Manning behind the scenes?

Article Continues Below

Longhorns fans are excited about Arch Manning. But what are coaches saying behind closed doors about the exciting young quarterback?

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman wrote about the Manning family, and how they prepared Arch for the spotlight, in a recent article.

Feldman mentioned that coaches have been raving about Arch behind the scenes.

“Now, Arch is 21, a former top-ranked recruit from New Orleans entering his third season at Texas but first as a starter after patiently waiting behind Quinn Ewers,” Feldman wrote. “He's made two spot starts in his first two seasons, but the Longhorns could largely top preseason polls because of excitement around the 6-foot-4, 225-pound redshirt sophomore. Behind the scenes, Arch has drawn rave reviews from coaches for his football intelligence, athleticism, and make-up.”

It would be no surprise that coaches love Arch's football intelligence. He has been around elite football minds for his entire life, so it is expected that he soaked up some of that knowledge.

Manning will be the most talked about story in college football this fall.

If he balls out, rumors may increase about Arch leaving Texas football for the 2026 NFL Draft.