The Michigan Wolverines and Texas Longhorns played in one of the better bowl games of the 2025 slate. On New Year's Eve, Michigan and Texas competed in a close game until the 4th quarter.

The scoring was back and forth for most of the game. Michigan took a 27-24 lead with under 11 minutes to go in the game. Just when it seemed like the freshman quarterback would take down Texas, the Longhorns flipped momentum. Arch Manning took over with a 30-yard touchdown pass and then stormed off with a 60-yard touchdown run less than two minutes later. Texas would score the final 17 points of the game to win 41-27.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was impressed with how Michigan played in this game, with all the noise they have had to endure over the last month.

“I thought Michigan, to their credit, had a bunch of fight in them today, too,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I think they only had three opt-outs, and that is a credit to their coaching staff and to Biff and that organization for keeping that team together through some of their adversity, too. I credit them. They showed up ready to play today.”

Michigan played well in a lot of different areas. They rushed for 174 yards, had 33 minutes of possession, converted 5/6 fourth downs, and forced a fumble in the loss. Bryce Underwood did not play his best, but went up against one of the best defenses he had to face all season.

Super fan and actor Matthew McConaughey had a lot of great things to say about Arch Manning after his performance in the win.

“41-27,” McConaughey began, stating the game's final score. “Loved the steam and intent. ALOT to look forward to in '26. Arch Manning really looking special. Happy New Year LonghornNation. [Hook 'em]. MOC.”